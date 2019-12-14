FIRST ALERT WEATHER: National Weather Service issues a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Ozarks

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Ozarks for a winter storm through Monday evening.

The advisory begins at 6 a.m. Sunday and lasts through 6 p.m. Monday. It includes Bates, Barton, Benton (Mo.), Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Henry, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair and Vernon Counties.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for up to four inches of snow and possibly a glaze of ice for this area of the Ozarks.

