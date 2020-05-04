FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center Issues Tornado Watch for Monday night

Round two of Monday's storms include the risks for tornadoes for the Ozarks.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. It includes Barry, Barton, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton (Mo.), Stone (Mo.) and Taney Counties. In Arkansas it includes Benton (Ark), Carroll, Madison and Washington Counties.

All modes of severe weather is possible with this line of storms Monday evening for the Ozarks.

