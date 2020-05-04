FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks Monday

Prepare for another round of severe weather in the Ozarks Monday.

The Storm Prediction issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 3 p.m. for the Ozarks. The counties include Barton, Bates, Benton (Mo.), Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Henry, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Newton (Mo.), Oregon, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright Counties.

We could see storms by mid-morning along a warm front. These storms could produce heavy wind, heavy rain and hail.

