FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for several Ozarks counties

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for the eastern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until midnight. It covers Dent, Douglas, Maries, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon, Texas and Wright Counties in Missouri. It covers Baxter, Fulton, Izard and Sharp Counties in Arkansas.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather throughout Wednesday evening. Besides tornadoes, another threat includes large hail.

