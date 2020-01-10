FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for far southwest Ozarks region

The risk for tornadoes is heightened for the Ozarks Friday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center issued the watch from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. It covers Barry, McDonald and Newton (Mo.) Counties in Missouri. It covers Benton (Ark.), Carroll, Madison, and Washington Counties in Arkansas.

The Strom Prediction Center placed that area in an enhanced risk. Nearly all of the rest of the Ozarks is under a slight risk for storms. The line of storms will move slowly through the Ozarks, packing wind, hail and heavy rain too. Up to a half-a-foot of rain is possible in some areas.

