FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties

Prepare for the risk of strong storms Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas until Thursday at 10 p.m. The counties include Baxter, Benton (Ark.), Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Searcy, Sharp and Stone Counties.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes.

Stay ahead of any severe weather while on-the-go with the KY3 Weather App.

