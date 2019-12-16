FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory extended Monday; Winter Storm Warning for a few

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for ice and heavy snow throughout Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for several northern Ozarks counties throughout Monday. It includes Camden, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps and Pulaski Counties. Heavy snow is expected throughout Monday. The area could see up to six inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Barry, Barton, Benton (Mo.), Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Henry, Hickory, Laclede, Lawrence, Polk, Shannon, St. Clair, Texas, Webster and Wright Counties. It lasts throughout Monday. The KY3 First Alert Team is tracking the potential for ice and snow. Snow accumulations here could top a couple inches.

