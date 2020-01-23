FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks Friday

Prepare for a final blast of winter weather for this week Friday. This time it is snow.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southwest and central Missouri. The advisory lasts from 9 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday. The counties impacted include Bates, Benton (Mo.), Camden, Christian, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Henry, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, Texas, Webster and Wright.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of up to three inches of snow for the Ozarks. A light ice glaze is possible too. The Friday morning timing of the storm could impact morning traffic.

