FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks

A clipper system is bringing the Ozarks a round of snow Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern-half of the Ozarks until 6 p.m. It covers Camden, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Howell, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Oregon, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon, Texas, Webster and Wright Counties.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the chance for up to an inch of snow in these area. Road conditions could turn worse during the snowfall.

Always stay ahead of changing weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather app. Download today!

