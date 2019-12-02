FIT LIFE: Annual fit gift guide

Does the holiday shopping season feel a little short this year? Don't worry. You've got plenty of time. I'm going to make your fit gift giving super easy with our annual fit gift guide.

Do you know someone who likes to work out at home or someone who needs to work out on the road? The WOOSL resistance bands are precisely what they need for their home gym or suitcase. Made from fabric instead of rubber, they provide a challenge to your lower body workout without pinching or rolling. You can find them on Amazon for $16.99.

Is there a runner or walker on your list who likes to go out before the sun rises or after work when it's dark? They need the Noxgear Tracer 360 visibility vest to make sure they stay seen and safe. The vest is lightweight and easy to adjust with flashing lights to make sure they stand out on the road. You can find it at www.noxgear.com for $39.95.

Is your college student not eating well away from home? Or do you need a thoughtful hostess gift? The Cold Kickin' Box from Silk Road Apothecary is perfect! In the box, you'll find their Active Immune Spice blend (delicious and functional), broth for a simple soup and recipe cards if you want to take your soup to the next level. You'll also find a delicious tea designed to help support your immune system while keeping you warm on a cold winter's night. You can get your box (or two) at www.srapothecary.com for $17.99

Finally, here's the perfect thing for any locavore or foodie - swag from Farmers Market of the Ozarks! Their cheeky t-shirt designs are my favorite, but you'll find cool hats and reusable shopping bags too. Farmers Market of the Ozarks is open year-round, but you won't want to miss the special Small Business Saturday market on November 30 from 8 - 1 pm and the evening pop-up market on December 18 from 4 - 8 pm.

And I have a special gift for you! I'm hosting my free 12 Days of Fitmas program again this year. All you have to do is visit www.thrivepersonalfitness.com/12days to sign up for quick workouts, practical nutrition tips and mindful moments of motivation to help you thrive through the holidays!

