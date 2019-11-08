FIT LIFE: Making Buddha bowls

It's a simple supper in under 10 minutes.

A Buddha bowl has nothing to do with meditation, but it is all about simplifying your life. Wikipedia defines a Buddha bowl as, "a vegetarian meal, served on a single bowl or high-rimmed plate, which consists of small portions of several foods, served cold. These may include whole grains such as quinoa or brown rice, plant proteins such as chickpeas or tofu. and vegetables.”

These ready to eat and no cooking required meals are the perfect easy button for your next favorite Buddha bowl. My favorite way to start a Buddha bowl is with the quinoa with mangos and roasted red peppers. I start with the quinoa as the base, putting the mango and roasted red

peppers on top. Then I put small portions of spinach, chickpeas, broccoli, carrots and blueberries on the side.

Dinner is done in less than two minutes! You can get Kitchen & Love meals at Hy-vee. Mama Jean’s Natural Market or by the case on Amazon. Pick up pre-cut veggies in the produce aisle or off the salad bar at your favorite grocery store.