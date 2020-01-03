FIT LIFE: Warming up your rotator cuff before lifting

In Fit Life, David Poland from XFIT talks about the importance of doing some simple exercises to warm up your rotator cuff before lifting weights.

These are not super impressive looking exercises, but they serve a good purpose warming up your muscles before an intense workout. There are four movements to this warmup exercise which requires the use of a band that you wrap around a pole. The first movement is an internal rotation. Have your elbow tucked to your side and rotate your hand, holding the

band toward your body. Do this movement 10 times with each arm. The second movement is an external rotation. Have your elbow tucked to your side and rotate your hand away from your body. Do this movement 10 times with each arm.

For the third movement, face the band, elbow at about shoulder height, and internally rotate towards your body. Do this movement 10 times with each arm. For the fourth movement, turn around, facing opposite from the band, and externally rotate away from your body. Do this movements 10 times on each arm. This light warmup before lifting will help to

prevent injury, improve mobility and add longevity to the muscles.

