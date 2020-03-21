FLASHBACK: Kenny Rogers visits KY3 in 2013

Kenny Rogers, whose legendary music career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81.

Rogers, a Grammy-winning balladeer, was known for spanning jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream." He embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV.

Rogers also had ties to the Ozarks. He co-owned the Grand Palace Theatre in Branson when it opened in the mid-90's.

He also stopped by KY3 as recently as 2013 to share about his Broadway show "Toy Shoppe."

In a KY3 flashback, Rogers leads the morning team through one of his top hits.