FREE COVID-19 TESTING: What you need to know about free testing event in Springfield Thursday, Friday

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is hosting free COVID-19 testing in Springfield Thursday and Friday. It is part of the effort to increase testing statewide.

The event happens at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers asks you to enter through Gate 2, on the southeast side of the fairgrounds off Norton Road. It will be a drive-through style testing site, with tents and the exit at Gate 4, near the Dickerson Park Zoo.

Members of the Missouri National Guard will run the testing site. The Guard's medics will perform the testing. Those medics will test any Missouri resident with a nasal swab.

The state held testing events in five other counties across the state. Health leaders hope the Springfield testing site generates 1,000 tests per day.

You don't have to be experiencing any symptoms to get tested. The event provides an opportunity to get tested for those concerned about potential exposure, but it also helps public health officials learn more about the spread of COVID-19.

"It not only helps people, because we do have some positive," said Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Director of Health and Senior Services. "And it reassures those people who are negative, but it also helps us very much as we move from an acute phase to recovery, to have a snapshot and what's going on in our communities.

Health officials encourage you to pre-register to help the event run more efficiently. Click HERE to register online. Those without access to online pre-registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

