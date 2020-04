Two local barbequers, known as "The Hillbilly Smokers," hope to spread cheer and fill your belly.

The Hillbilly Smokers are slow-cooking 200 pounds of meat. They will give it away Friday in Springfield.

You will need to just pull up your car and grab a slice from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the corner of Broadway and Atlantic in Springfield.

The Hillbilly Smokers are giving out free smoked pork at Farm 2 Counter on North Broadway Avenue.