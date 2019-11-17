FREE holiday event: Bass Pro Shops Santa's Wonderland

The Santa's Wonderland Christmas village offers remote control trucks, laser/ foam toy arcade, Lincoln Logs building area, and much more for free.

Bass Pro Shops, Springfield, will be using the new Digital Line management system. Pete Duchrow, with Bass Pro Shops said they are excited to bring this enhancement to their guests.

The digital registration is required and will hold costumers spots in line to see Santa.This will allow families to explore Santa's Wonderland, or shop while waiting on Santa. Duchrow said the digital bass pass will give updates and reminders via text message.

