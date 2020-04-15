Firefighters on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus

Kansas City turned on the Firefighter's Fountain and Memorial in honor of Billy Birmingham. The long-time paramedic died from COVID-19 this week.

As of this writing, The International Association of Firefighters says some 51 members are currently hospitalized. 4 of its members across the country have died now from the virus.

Click HERE if you want to see the live updates from the IAFF.

So far, The Springfield Fire Department hasn't recorded a single case of the virus among its firefighters or paramedics. The department has added new procedures to keep firefighters safe during the pandemic. But, they still worry about that virus on every single call.

"The biggest concern for me and most of our members is... while we're concerned about us getting sick, we don't want to take it home to our families. So, we're trying to be really careful, really cautious we decon when we come into the stations, when we go into the house, when we get back home. That's one of our biggest fears," noted Springfield Firefighter and IAFF Local 152 President Chad Davis.

"This is something new and it's certainly concerning. We are being very aggresive in the procedures that we and EMS are employing to keep our responders safe. But, yeah, it's very serious," added Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington.

The chief tells KY3 that they've been very fortunate and have not faced a shortage of personal protective equipment so far. He also wanted to say thank you to the community for your support during these tough times.

