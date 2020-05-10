Fair Food Funday helps bring in money for the 84th Ozark Empire Fair

Almost a thousand cars lined up Friday and Saturday for Fair Food Funday. To get some of their favorite foods like a corndog, cheese curds and the Little Brown Jug Root Beer.

"We're opening our concession stands as a drive thru. We wanted to do something for the community. We know everyone loves fair food so why not try it," said Ozark Empire Fair spokesperson, Stephanie Buckner.

Fair Food Funday event organizer, Stephanie Buckner said they had get creative when planning this event because the fairgrounds have been shut down since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Ozark Empire fair relies on different events held on their fairgrounds to bring in revenue for the fair at the end of summer. The fairgrounds had to cancel to cancel or postpone a lot of those events because of COVID-19.

"We typically have one from seven events a week so to be shut down for two months we've lost a ton of events and several thousands of dollars," said Buckner.

Buckner said events like Fair Food Funday help out because they don't receive any additional money from the city or state.

"It's really touching because I love the fair grounds because I work here but to see the community out here and supporting us," said Buckner.

Buckner said they're hoping the fairgrounds will be able to open back up in the near future and there's a possibility the Food Fair Funday will be happening again.