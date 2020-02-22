Fair Grove students host "Winter Games" for classmates with special needs

A special group of kids enjoyed a unique opportunity Saturday afternoon.

Students with disabilities were invited to take part in the Fair Grove Winter Games. The event paired the kids with members of the high school's FBLA and DECA clubs as they competed in a variety of sports such as curling and bobsledding. Organizers say this is a truly special day for all involved.

"It's just so cool, the opportunities that will happen and the relationship that you'll have with that little kid you'll never forget about," said senior David Oplotnik. "It's just so cool to think about the opportunity you wouldn't get on a normal day."

Fans coming to watch the Winter Games were asked to chip in one dollar. It's part of a fundraiser to purchase adaptive playground and physical education equipment for students with special needs.

