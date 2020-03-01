Fair Play, Mo. man dies from crash Sunday morning on Route 13

A man from Fair Play, Missouri died Sunday morning after his car went off the roadway and overturned on Missouri Route 13.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says it happened about six miles north of Springfield around 2 a.m. Troopers say the driver was ejected from the car.

The victim was identified as Casey Dennis, 21, from Fair Play, Missouri. The Highway Patrol says next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.