Unusual fall weather delays fall colors in the Ozarks

The fall colors in the Ozarks are generally among some of the best in the country.

But this year, you may have noticed a lot of trees are still green. The reason for that is the unusual fall weather we've seen. While a few trees are showing the colors we're used to seeing at this time of year, many more have remained green. Thanks to a hot September and a wet October, it's not that we're seeing duller colors, but likely just a delay in them showing up.

And that delay may make for some awesome displays in the coming weeks.

"The bright reds there are the red maples," said Katie Keith, Coordinator for the Botanical Center in Springfield as she pointed several trees out behind the Center. "The ones with the orange over here are the sugar maples."

Those being some of the tree types already showing color.

But many trees are still green due to that hot September and rainy October.

This pattern didn't kill the colors, but may have just delayed it.

"I think it's all possible," said Keith. "It all just continues to depend on the weather."

And more fall-like weather with warm days and cool nights, means the possibility of bright colors, even into November.

That would be great news for Paula Carlson, who hopes to enjoy her first fall in the Ozarks.

"I'm looking forward to it because I never really got to experience it," said Carlson. "But when we go out into the hills and look over the valleys and stuff, I'm really looking forward to that."

Carlson also does more than just look at the colors.

"I do take a lot of pictures," she said.

She is among many looking forward to some bright Fall colors, as long as Mother Nature cooperates.

"We'll still wait to see how it all plays out," said Keith.

Now Keith said while the delay in colors could possibly mean some great color a little later than normal, if we get another hard freeze, then any chance for vibrant colors is likely gone.