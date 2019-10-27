Fall activities in the Ozarks: Antique Festival of the Ozarks

The fall season brings many festivals around the Ozarks every year. Antique Festival of the Ozarks, is one that has been around for nearly a decade, with items nearly a century old.

Antique Festival of the Ozark, operator and owner Gail Kinney,said they've hosted quality, authentic antiques & vintage shows for those who love genuine treasure hunts. The festival is indoors, climate controlled and feature genuine treasures from ages past. From the 1800s to the 1980s, Kinney said there's something for every collector.

There is free parking and general admission starts at $3.00 for kids, $6.00 for adults and free for children under eight.

Location: Ozark Empire Fair

Date: Sunday, October 27 from 10 am-4 pm

For more information on the Antique Festival of the Ozarks event click HERE

