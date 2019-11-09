Families gear up for 5th annual Ruck 'N' Run to honor veterans

Founder George Fuller, an active member of the U.S. Army said he disliked how commercialized Veterans Day had become, and decided to have a run-walk to help bring civilians and service members together.

Fast forward several years, families across the Ozarks gear up for 5th annual Ruck 'N' Run to honor veterans, Saturday morning, November 9, 2019.

There are two sets of groups participants, a "rucker" and a runner. Ruckers will carry weight on their back, and runners will not. Both groups must stop at different stations and perform exercises with drill sergeants.

If you do not participate in the Runck N Run event, Fuller said the community should still come out and help celebrate all those who sacrificed for their country. He said it's a great way to honors Veterans & connect the community through fun, motivating, yet challenging walk/run event.

A portion of the proceeds from Ruck 'n' Run will be used to assist families of U.S. Service Members that pass away.

EVENT DETAILS:

Starts at 8:30 am

Location: Meadow view Baptist Church,1100 W HWY 174, Republic, MO

Cost: Free to celebrate, and support the US Veterans; registration is closed for Ruck/Run