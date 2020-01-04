Families end Christmas break on roller skates

It's an exciting weekend for parents and a not-so-happy weekend for the kids -- as school starts back on Monday for most local districts. Saturday, many families enjoyed a day of fun at the local skating rink.

Christmas break is all but over and bank accounts are still trying to recover from holiday shopping. But that doesn't mean families can't find some affordable fun before sending the kids back to school. There's a popular activity to do here in West Plains -- a hobby that has spanned decades-- roller skating.

"I'm sad that Christmas break is over," Parker Harris exclaimed.

S&S Skateland was a popular place to be Saturday.

Chris Coats brought his two sons and only paid $18 for three hours of skating.

"Well, being that they have to go to school on Monday, I figured that we would have some family fun that's affordable and wear these guys out because they've been wearing me out for the Christmas break. So it's time for me to return the favor and have a blast," Coats explained.

Quality family time, plus dad gets to have some fun too.

"I haven't been skating in probably 25 years but now it's all coming back," Coats said.

The Snider family opened Skateland in 2018 to spread their joy of skating to the surrounding area.

"We used to hangout with our friends. It was our Friday and Saturday night fun and we kind of wanted to give that back in a fun, safe place for the kids and for families to come out and enjoy some family time at an affordable rate," April Snider told KY3.

Pamela Harris drove her grandson Parker from Mountain Home for skating lessons.

"This is more reasonable than the other skate places we've been to and it's much more relaxed," Harris added.

"I'm getting pretty decent at it, Parker said. I'm learning how to do tricks now. I'm pretty good at just going straight and the turning part."

Fun, affordable and sometimes painful when you fall down.

"Even though you can fall over and hurt, it's still fun to do," Parker exclaimed.

Skateland is open Friday through Sunday and on the first Thursday of each month for Throwback Thursday.

1649 West US Highway 160

West Plains, Mo. 65775

(417) 372-8055

Thursdays 7-9 pm Throwback Thursday $6 (1st Thursday of each month only) Fridays 7-10 $8 - Saturdays 2-5 $6 - Saturdays 7-10 $8

- Sundays 1-4 $6