Family Video open and thriving despite new virtual entertainment

There are more than 12,000 movie selections at Family Video. Therefore, whether you like horror, action or comedy movies there is something for you.

Walking in the front door is like a blast from the past. You can find popcorn, classic movies, candy, new releases, and video games.

Store manager, William Woodruff says it's not just all about movies, they stress the word "family" in the family video.

"My customers are my life," said Woodruff.

"If you need a movie, and you can't quite get here, and you call me on the phone we will throw it on the back counter until you get here so your trip isn't wasted," said Mann.

There are customers who go all the time. Tim Mann, he's been renting movies for over 20 years.

Mann says he lives out in the country. Because of this, he says a strong Internet connection can be hard to get.

Mann goes to the store three times a week.

"See sometimes the new releases gotta be back by the next day you might as well stop and get another movie," said Mann.

Woodruff says they pride themselves in offering the community reasonable prices. For roughly $10 a month, people can rent as many movies or games they want for half the price.

He says each week members get a text about the special deals.

"We send out a coupon code so that way they can either come in and get a new release, dollar movie, rent one get one free it just depends on the marketing department is offering that week," said Woodruff.

"When we have had bad weather, I have called in and they said don't worry about it and they waive the late fee," said Mann.