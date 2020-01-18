Family, advocates sickened after article details alleged rape in Dallas County

A victim's family and sexual assault advocates said they're disturbed after the details of an alleged rape of a minor were published in a local newspaper.

The Buffalo Reflex reported this week that 18-year-old Michael Cote, of Buffalo, was charged with felony rape, but it also reported graphic details about the alleged incident.

"There's really no words to describe it other than a living hell," said a family member of the victim.

This family member asked us to conceal their identity, as it was traumatizing enough to hear a loved one was allegedly raped. Then, to read about it in the local paper was "horrifying, sickening, disgusting."

This week, the Buffalo Reflex reported Cote was charged with first-degree rape and is being held on $250,000 bond, but it also reported the details, through statements from witnesses. The article is nearly a page long.

"It felt like she was raped for a second time," said the family member.

Sarah and McKinsey, two Dallas County sexual assault advocates with House of Hope, who asked us to only include their first names, called the article "brutal."

"Everyone was told about it. Not because she decided to tell them," said McKinsey, one victim advocate.

McKinsey said the young victim's confidentiality was stolen, not because her name was printed, but because her trauma was.

"The power and the control is already being taken away from the victim anyway, and they're being violated by the perpetrator, but now she's also been violated by the paper," McKinsey said.

Managing editor at the Reflex, Steve Johnson, wrote the article. He spoke to KY3 News over the phone.

"We didn't want to hurt anybody by any means, we were just reporting the news," Johnson said.

According to Johnson, the paper's policy is to not name victims or minors. He said he stuck by that in this case.

"I took the direct probable cause statement and turned it into a news article," he said.

Johnson said he wishes bad things would not happen.

"Often in a small town, word gets around anyway," he said.

However, advocate Sarah said the article went too far.

"It could be very minimal information. It did not have to be the details. It did not have to have the witness statements," Sarah said.

Sarah said the article also put the witnesses in danger for retaliation after speaking up for the victim.

McKinsey said the article shows the paper's lack of empathy for victims.

"I think it speaks volumes when it comes to being able to report because it's already difficult to do that, and then when you so blatantly disregard her safety and her confidentiality, yeah, you've sent a message," McKinsey said.

The advocates and the family said the paper caused harm, and not only for this victim.

"It's going to prevent victims from coming forward when they're going to be violated and re-victimized through their local newspaper," said the family member.

The suspect in this case is set to be in a Dallas County courtroom next week.

House of Hope has a 24-hour hotline available for victims and those in crisis. It also offers an emergency shelter and other services.

