Family, friends will remember Alex Holden at visitation, memorial beginning Friday

The family of Alex Holden will remember him at a visitation and memorial ceremony in Springfield beginning Friday.

The Springfield native is the son of Greene County Judges Calvin Holden and Margaret Palmietto. Holden graduated from Parkview High School.

The 25-year-old disappeared on the morning of December 31 in Sacramento, Calif. Investigators found his body along the American River. They say foul play is not likely.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday at the 425 Downtown Events Center at 425 West Walnut Street. It begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. A memorial is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Venues Church on East Battlefield Road.