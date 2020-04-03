Group makes hundreds of masks for nursing homes, emergency responders in Harrison, Ark.

Jessie Glenn says her family initially had the idea to make these cotton masks in Harrison for truckers.

"Just to give them a little bit of a sense of safety," she said.

Her aunts are quilters and already had the supplies. The group is made up of Jessie Glenn, Pam Martin, Sue and Del Seay, Linda Miller, Joy Woelbing, Anne Still and Lavita Richard.

These cloth masks can go over an N95 or surgical mask. Those are having to be reused because of the short supply.

"So this is helping make those masks last longer," Glenn said.

But Jessie's family quickly realized everyone was in short supply, from emergency responders:

"They're terrified to go to work. They're having to stay away from their families," she said.

To nursing homes:

"Right now the hospitals are taking precedence, which they should. But our elderly need to be taken care of and the people taking care of them," Glenn said.

So far she said the group has made 1,000 masks for NARMC EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam, DSI, NARMC, volunteer fire departments, Three Wishes for Ruby's Residents, Harrison Police Department, daycares, Mercy, Cox Springfield, Washington Regional Medical Center, Baxter Regional Medical Center, a clinic in West Plains, and high-risk people in the community.

Glenn and the group donated some masks to Three Wishes for Ruby's Residents to help nursing home patients and caretakers at Harrison Rehabilitation and Health Center, and Mount Vista Rehabilitation and Health Center.

"It gives us something to do in quarantine. And I mean I'm really bored a lot, so I can gather masks, separate them, put them in bags, and have my mom hand them out. So it's really good," said Ruby Kate Chitsey, with Three Wishes for Ruby's Residents.

The masks can be washed and disinfected.

"It does protect the staff from infecting a resident. And then also if a resident were coughing, it would give them some protection as well. We would not use these in a room with a COVID-positve patient. But certainly in residents that are immunocompromised or issues like that," said Amanda Chitsey, a nurse practitioner.

And those nursing homes are just grateful for the community support.

"The staff, they were really emotional about it because they knew they were running out, and they were so happy to get one," Chitsey said.

Glenn said her group is always looking for supplies to help them make these masks, especially elastic. If you'd like to help out in Boone County, you can reach out to Joy Woehlbing at Jwoelbing@gmail.com.