Family of Alex Holden offers $10,000 reward to help locate him

The family of Alex Holden is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find him.

They made the plea on Facebook Monday night. You can watch it below.

Holden, the son of Greene County Judges Calvin Holden and Margaret Palmietto, disappeared on the morning of New Year's Eve. His girlfriend told Sacramento police they had an emotional discussion. He then left for a walk and never returned.

The Holden family has stayed in the Sacramento area looking for their son.

Call the Sacramento Police Department (916) 732-0100.