Family of Springfield Fed Med inmate concerned after case of COVID-19 confirmed

The government confirms one active case of COVID-19 in the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield. And families fear the coronavirus could spread.

Kimyatta Collins' brother, Kentorre Hall, has been in the US Medical Center in Springfield for several years. She says her brother is a C7 quadriplegic, meaning he is paralyzed from the neck down. A judge sentenced him to life in 2014 for federal drug and gun crimes

The Board of Prisons lists all visiting has been suspended until further notice because of COVID-19.

Collins is concerned because her brother cannot take care of himself. He is a higher risk of getting the virus. She says their family has filed multiple times for a compassionate release, only to have it denied by the state of Mississippi. They are trying once again, with the help of an organization called FAMM, or Families Against Mandatory Minimums.

"I just hope that the prison will reconsider the compassionate release and and I really hope that there would be a little bit more compassion toward his condition, because you know, he's not like the rest," said Collins. "You got a lot of people who can still move around and they can help protect themselves but he's not one of those lucky ones."

Collins says her family is prepared to take care of her brother if he would be released.

Fed Med in Springfield houses 911 inmates.