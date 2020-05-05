Family of woman shot and killed by Aurora Police say they still want answers

The family of the woman killed by Aurora Police is still looking for answers two years after the fatal traffic stop.

Savannah Hill was shot and killed during a traffic stop gone wrong.

Although time has passed they say they still don't have any closure.

"She's a major part of my heart that got ripped away," said her father Chris Nethery.

On the afternoon of May 5, 2018, 21 year-old Savannah Hill called Aurora Police to offer her help. According to court records, she told her contact at the department that she had 19-year-old, Mason Farris, a man wanted by law enforcement, in her car. The young mother of two was coordinating a traffic stop with police so they could arrest him. That traffic stop cost Hill her life.

"Two years has just flown by. We can't believe it," said Chris Nethery.

Police spotted Farris trying to get out of the car before it started moving towards them. He was accused of putting his foot on the gas pedal. That's when officers started shooting, hitting Hill.

"It's still a nightmare," said Savannah's mother, Michelle Nethery.

They say that her children, 7 year-old Xander and 5 year-old Lily, still struggle.

"We have part of her in these two. She's the spitting image of her and he has her imagination," explained Michelle Nethery.

They've been unsuccessful in getting any kind of official report from authorities.

"This whole case, from day one, has had road blocks. The most we got out of Aurora PD was oops, we shot the wrong person. That's the most that we have," explained Chris Nethery.

Though the officers involved have since been cleared and the shooting deemed justified by Missouri Highway Patrol, Hill's family says it's not enough.

Michelle Nethery said, "We just want fair justice."

"We want justice. I don't think it was handled the proper way. There should have been more of an investigation. We were told that we would

also get the highway patrol report when it's done. No one has seen that," said Chris Nethery.

They believe they may never have closure.

"Why do they feel justified in what they did? None of it made any sense," said Michelle Nethery.

Chris Nethery said, "There's answers we want. We'll never get them. We know that. Where do you go from here? How do you keep it from happening again?"

Our efforts to get the Aurora PD's and highway patrol's reports have been unsuccessful.

Aurora Police released their report to another news outlet shortly after the incident. Our request for the same report was denied. We have filed a Sunshine Law complaint with the Missouri State Attorney General's Office against the police department. We are still waiting for an update.

Our calls to the Aurora Police Chief have not been returned yet.

Mason Farris, he took a plea deal for two counts of resisting arrest in connection with Savannah Hill's death. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.