The force is strong in Springfield.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker "opened at theaters like Alamo Drafthouse in the Ozarks and across the nation Thursday.

The movie is the ninth and final film of the saga. Fans first fell in love with way back in 1977, when the original Star Wars launched the cultural phenomenon.

Movie theaters are showing it on several screens. And fans are packing the showrooms to say goodbye to Luke, Leia, Chewbacca, C3PO and R2D2.