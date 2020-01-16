Fans willing to take "Show Me" attitude in the Show-Me State towards Petrino

Located at the edge of the Missouri State campus, Ebbets Field has been a gathering place for area Bear supporters for four decades. It's been at two locations since it opened in 1981, but both places' proximity to the campus always made Ebbets a popular college hang-out spot.

The "Bear Up" slogan made fashionable by recently-fired football coach Dave Steckel is still featured prominently around the establishment, as are other reminders of Stec like a tiny doll with his likeness on a shelf between two Bear helmets.

On the day Petrino was introduced as Stec's replacement at Missouri State, a sampling of patrons at the watering hole found that most fans seem to be willing to give Petrino the benefit of the doubt even though it was just just two hours down the road in Fayetteville, Arkansas where Petrino's coaching career came crashing down...literally.

In April, 2012 Petrino had his infamous motorcycle crash in which it was later discovered that his 25 year-old mistress was also on the bike and that Petrino had hired her as an assistant, using athletic department money to pay her $20,000 to buy a car.

But back here in the Show-Me State there are those willing to forgive and take a "show me" attitude about giving him a clean slate.

"I feel like everybody makes mistakes and everybody should have a chance," said Ebbets Field manager Tina McElroy.

"That's his past," added patron Keith Stubblefield. "This is his future and I think he's got a great one."

"As long as you're alright with looking past the guy as a person for some of the things he's done in the past hoping he's changed, I'm for it," said MSU senior Nathan Bartley. "Really the product on the field is all that matters."

"Hopefully he's turned himself around and being better now so he can set a good example for the football players over at MSU," said patron Johnathon Prine.

It is that issue of character though that has others concerned.

"I think moral character is absolutely more important than winning," said Ebbets Field patron Greg Austin. "If you're a good coach and you're teaching these guys how to become men off-the-field there has to be evidence that he's not going to do this again."

One thing is for sure.

The Missouri State football program is getting national attention for the hire that they would've never gotten otherwise. Love it or hate it, people are talking about a program where interest was waning and apathy was building.

"Good or bad, change is good," McElroy said.

"Everybody seems excited about it," Stubblefield said. "And when you get people excited, things go great!"

MSU is certainly hoping Petrino energizes student support which has dropped off significantly over the years despite changes in tailgating and alcohol policies designed to attract them to the games.

"There's just be a lack of support based off the winning factor," Bartley said. "Nobody wants to go to a game and see a bad product have fun and they're only going to stop and step into the stadium if it's worth their while because they can go home and watch SEC games on TV. I mean you watch the national championship game (LSU-Clemson) and it just moves at a faster pace. It's better athletes, more exciting. That also factors into it."

Whether Petrino will make it worth their while and how he handles himself while doing it are big questions still to be answered.