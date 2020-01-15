Farmer discovers remains in field near Ava, Mo.; Sheriff believes tied to missing man

The Douglas County, Mo. Sheriff's Office is investigating remains found on a farm.

A farmer near Ava found the remains Monday evening in a field behind a locked gate.

Sheriff Chris Degase says he cannot rule out foul play in this. Sheriff Degase says the remains are likely Willis Rex Davidson of Isabella. He disappeared in 2018. He was last spotted in the area with a woman inside his car. The sheriff says he is one of three men considered missing from Ozark County.

Investigators believe the remains had been there for awhile. They processed the scene Monday night. But returned to collect more evidence Tuesday. The state's crime lab is analyzing the remains for positive identification.