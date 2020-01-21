Father questions lack of jail time for Camden County, Mo. mother who abducted son

Ryan Jones' holiday spirit was low on Christmas in 2018. His son, Braedence, had been missing for almost five months.

"We're just ready for this to be over," Jones told KY3/KSPR's Andrew Havranek.

About one month later, it was. A search warrant in Laclede County revealed where Aubrey Ferguson was hiding with her son.

Ferguson was supposed to return Braedence to Jones after a week long visitation in August 2018 but never did.

Police found her and the boy hiding in a crawlspace that was nailed shut and blocked with furniture.

"We were thrilled. It was one of the happiest days of our lives, knowing he was found and that he was safe," Jones said.

Ferguson didn't allow Braedence to go to school, and police say she did not provide any medical support to the boy during the five months he was away from his father.

Jones said the first few months were tough trying to get back to normal.

"He's been back in school getting better every week, getting caught back up," Jones said. "He is caught back up now to where he should be, he's making new friends."

Jones said Braedence now has straight As and is heavily involved in sports - playing basketball, baseball, and soccer. He's also looking forward to wrestling and football in a few years.

Despite things going well at home, Jones isn't happy with what's happened in the courts.

Ferguson and her boyfriend, Woodrow Ziegler, were both arrested and charged on January 8, 2019.

Exactly one year later, Ferguson was sentenced for abducting her son, to just five years probation.

Jones wasn't happy.

"I think it should've been more than that, especially considering all the agencies that were involved with trying to find him,: Jones said. "I mean, it took the U.S. Marshals getting involved to actually make it happen."

Ferguson is not allowed to have any contact with Braedence, and that's something Jones is thankful for. He said he hopes other parents never have to go through this and that their story can help.

"If anybody can get some help out of it, that's the most we could want," Jones said.

Ziegler was charged for hindering the prosecution. He has a hearing in Laclede County on February