Father, son duo go from missionaries to medics, save man in Brazil while on trip

A Springfield man and his teenage son went from missionaries to medics, after saving a man's life in Brazil.

They were on a mission trip with James River Church to build a church along the Amazon in Brazil.

"Manaus is known to be a dangerous city," said Mason Hood, 19. He had no idea the surprise mission his trip would include earlier this month.

"Golly, it was crazy!"

On the last day, just before they were set to return home to Nixa, Mason Hood and his retired Army dad Bryan Hood, would do much more than build a church, they'd save a life.

"His eyes were rolling back in his head and he started to go and we were like come on man-- stay with us here!"

The Hoods were getting ready to hop back on a ship up the river when they saw lots of commotion coming from the beach area, and heard a woman's desperate scream.

For Mason's dad, Bryan, his instincts kicked in.

"No one was really running toward them, and the only person that you see bolting toward is your dad, it's kind of like well maybe I should think about going over there in case anything bad happens," Mason explained.

They found a local Brazilian man face down in the water and bleeding.

He had been cut and stabbed. Bryan and Mason think there's no doubt he would've died had they not jumped in.

"We were all that was there, we were all we had," said Mason.

A 26-year military career prepares you for just about anything.

"The best thing you can do it the right thing, the second best is the wrong thing and the worst thing you can do is nothing, so do something," Bryan said.

Bryan cut up his shirt and used it to put pressure on the wounds.

Mason had his hand over another gash where the man was losing blood.

The brotherhood of the father/adult son relationship had just been forged in the flames of agony and adventure.

"You want to protect your kids' eyes, what the eyes have seen, the mind can't un see, so I'm like he's seeing this guy who is sliced open, but you got to grow up someday!" Bryan said.

"Having no second thought on okay-- that's what I'm going to do-- that's what he did, so that's pretty cool," Mason said.

Mason says despite the unexpected adventure-- he's planning more mission trips and is joining the U.S. Navy.

Some video of Manaus was provided by YouTube channel LimeWave.

Click HERE to check out more travel videos from LimeWave.