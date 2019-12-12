Fayetteville, Ark. community remembers officer, SBU grad gunned down

Friends, family and strangers remembered a Fayetteville, Ark. police officer killed in the line of duty Saturday.

A shooter gunned down Officer Carr Saturday night outside police headquarters. The chief of police says Carr was killed in an ambush by London Phillips. Two other officers followed Phillips. He later died in an exchange of gunfire on the Fayetteville city square. Police say they may never know why Phillips targeted Carr.

Officer Carr joined the Fayetteville Police Department in 2017. The 27-year-old graduated from Southwest Baptist University. He played football at the university before graduating in 2015.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke at the remembrance for Officer Stephen Carr.