Fayetteville, Ark. police officer dies in shootout outside police department; suspect later killed

The Fayetteville, Ark. Police Department is mourning the death of an officer shot in a shootout with a man Saturday night.

Officers responded to shots fired outside the police department off the square around 9:45 p.m. Officers say they found the officer wounded. He later died.

Officers chased the shooter. They then became engaged with him before he was hit and killed by the gunfire.

Police do not know the motive behind the shooting. The chief of police is not releasing the names of the shooter and the officer. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.