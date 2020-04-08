Federal government requiring airlines to issue refunds if flights are cancelled due to COVID-19

The coronavirus has long been disrupting travel plans.

"Wow we're going to go to Cancun! We're going to go by ourselves! What! We've never planned a trip anywhere in ten years, well, especially six years since Abby was born," said Jackie Quezada.

She and her husband Greg planned to celebrate their tenth year wedding anniversary on a dream vacation.

"We had it all planned out. First time ever. We were like yea! Then no," she said.

They, like every one else with travel plans. are now left to figure out what's next.

"We don't know yet if they're going to refund. We just know that most likely we'll have to postpone it," she explained.

Owner of 417 Travel, Travis Paquin said, "I think what's weird is that this is different than any other situation. We generally deal with a hurricane. That's the closest type of thing, maybe, that we can compare it to."

He said that if you bought trip insurance, it likely won't cover cancellations due to the virus.

"If I'm afraid or worrying about traveling, I want all my money back, there's no insurance policy that's going to do that," he said.

You're best bet is to deal directly with the airline.

"A week ago I would have told you that the airlines weren't being real cooperative. They were letting us change but wanted us to get new dates. Then it changed to allow you to change then you had a lot longer window to re-book," said Paquin.

On April 3, the US Department of Transportation issued a mandate to the airline industry. It says that if a carrier, domestic or foreign, with 30 our more seats on an aircraft that operates in the states, cancels or significantly delays a flight a full refund must be issued. The traveler doesn't have to take a credit voucher or re-book their trip.

"The beaches will be ready as soon as we are. I guarantee you that. They're going to be ready before we are," said Paquin.

Quezada said, "It'll be a challenge to coordinate it again but we'll make it happen. It'll work out. What do you do? You just have to roll with the punches."

The Aviation Enforcement Office says it will monitor airline policies and practices and take enforcement action as necessary.

