Federal judge blocks Arkansas surgical abortion virus ban

A federal judge has blocked Arkansas' order preventing the state's only surgical abortion clinic from performing the procedure during the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge's decision on Tuesday came as health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to nearly 1,500 people. The number of deaths in Arkansas increased by two to 32. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said the decision on when to lift Arkansas' restrictions remains with the state, despite President Donald Trump asserting he has "total" authority.

Hutchinson has closed schools, shuttered many businesses, and banned public gatherings of more than 10 people.

