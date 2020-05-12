Feds arrest Greene Co. man believed to be major supplier of fentanyl, heroin in Springfield

Federal drug agents believe a southwest Missouri man they arrested supplied much of the fentanyl and heroin that led to a spike in overdoses around Springfield last fall.

Federal prosecutors charged James D. Collins, 46, with a Class C felony April 20.

Supporting documents show federal agents believe Collins is a “leader of a heroin and/or fentanyl drug trafficking organization,” noting he supplied “multiple distributors” in the area with heroin and/or fentanyl.

According to court documents, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent and the Greene County SWAT team used a search warrant to go through Collins’ home in Battlefield on April 20.

Agents found a plastic bag containing about three-quarters of a pound of “white, powdery substance” hidden behind the radio in Collins’ car. A DEA officer tested the substance on scene and found it to likely be fentanyl.

Collins, who was at home at the time, admitted to agents the fentanyl was his.

The search also revealed a blender with drug residue, face masks, digital scales, and empty cutting agent capsules.

KY3 reporting from last fall shows a spike of 40 overdoses in Springfield in mid-October and another 21 in late-November.

Prosecutors asked a judge to hold Collins without bond, stating in supplementary documents he “represents a substantial danger to the safety of this community.” Collins also has ties to St. Louis and Chicago, according to those documents.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David P. Rush ordered Collins held without bond April 24. He is currently in the Greene County Jail. If convicted, Collins could face 20 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.