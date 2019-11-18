Feds charge 20 for distributing heroin, fentanyl in Springfield area

Federal prosecutors charged 20 suspects for distributing drugs that could be connected to the recent overdose spike in the Springfield area.

Thirteen of the 20 charged are in the Greene County jail, but officials say some are not from the Springfield area. The suspects face charges for distributing heroin and fentanyl. A judge unsealed five different cases Friday night. The U.S. Attorney's office is planning to release more information about the arrests Monday afternoon.

The arrests come after a spike in overdoses in Springfield that started in mid-to-late October. Officials believe many of those overdoses came from a batch of heroin mixed with fentanyl.