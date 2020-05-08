Feds charge Cassville, Mo. teacher, accused of sexual exploitation of a child

A Cassville School District teacher is on administrative leave after federal authorities arrested him for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Brandon McCullough is in the Greene County Jail, held without a bond. He faces a charges in the case.

Federal investigators say through the messenger app Kik, McCullough contacted a minor in New Jersey by using a fake name. Investigators say the two were involved in sexually explicit a chat in May of 2019 which involved images showing nudity. The victim told investigators she felt trapped after McCullough asked for more images of her. She claimed McCullough was going to post the images he she did not send him more. So she told investigators she gave in and sent the images.

Investigators traced the activity to an IP address out of Branson, Mo. belonging to McCullough. A search warrant led authorities to the hard drive hidden in a basement bathroom. Investigators say McCullough then admitted to the behavior.

Dr. Richard Asbill, Cassville Schools Superintendent released a statement to KY3 News:

"Cassville R-IV School District is aware that allegations/charges have been filed against an employee. The District is cooperating with law enforcement agencies as they investigate the allegations. At this time, we do not believe that any of our students were involved in the allegations/charges.

Per the District policy, the employee has been placed on administrative leave and all access to school facilities has been limited. If the allegations are substantiated the Cassville R-IV School District will take immediate steps to comply with Board Policy and Missouri State Law regarding such charges.

Cassville R-IV School District takes student safety as a top priority and regrets that one of our employees has been accused of these allegations/charges. The District requires and provides annual training to all employees regarding student safety and student/adult interactions."

