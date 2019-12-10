Feds indict Mountain View, Mo. woman for social security fraud, identity theft

A Mountain View, Mo. woman who is currently a fugitive from justice has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a Social Security fraud scheme that utilized the stolen identity information of another person.

Federal prosecutors charged Laura A. Oglesby, 46, in an eight-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri, on Oct. 1, 2019. That indictment has been unsealed and made public in order to assist in her apprehension.

The public’s assistance is requested in locating Oglesby, who is a fugitive from justice. Individuals who have information regarding her whereabouts are encouraged to call the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, at 855-829-8922.

The federal indictment alleges that on three separate occasions Oglesby fraudulently applied to receive a Social Security card by using the personal identity information of another person, which she claimed was her own. The indictment also alleges that Oglesby used a fraudulent Social Security number in a student account promissory note submitted to an educational institution (identified as “University A”). On each of those four occasions, the indictment alleges, Oglesby used the stolen identity information of another person.

Oglesby is charged with three counts of intentionally furnishing false information to the Social Security Administration, one count of the false representation of a Social Security number, and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven M. Mohlhenrich. It was investigated by Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General and the Mountain View, Mo., Police Department.