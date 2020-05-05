Fewer robocalls reported due to coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) - Does this sound familiar? You pick up the phone and hear someone talking and they won't stop. That's when you realize it's one of those annoying robocalls.

You may have noticed you've been getting fewer of them.

The number of robocalls people received in the United States last month was at its lowest in two years, according to robocall-prevention service YouMail.

The company reported 2.86 billion calls in April compared to 5.66 billion in October.

It's mostly because international calls centers are shut down right now during the pandemic.

The government has also been working to stop COVID-19-related scams.

