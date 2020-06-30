Fight over access to popular Christian County swimming hole takes new twist

The controversy over a popular river spot in Christian County continues.

A few months ago, landowners at Lindenlure blocked off Canyon Road with gates and concrete blocks, notifying visitors that it was private property.

But some are fighting to get access back, and one man says he was threatened.

Lindenlure has been a popular swimming hole for years. But in March, landowners closed off the access to Canyon Road.

David Romano has taken his family to the spot for many years and was upset to see it closed off. He started a Facebook group a few weeks ago, which includes 2,000 members. And he says the effort has raised about $7,000. He's working with an attorney to find out if Canyon Road actually is private or public and hopefully regain access for the public. Romano claims amid this battle, two men showed up at his house around 10 p.m. to confront him about his efforts. And he ended up calling the sheriff's department.

"The one with the gun was saying that he was going to come back tomorrow, and I wasn't going to like it and they have ways of dealing with things around here," said Romano. "How shall I say, he loomed over me, trying to eyeball to eyeball to eyeball me. I guess he hasn't heard about social distancing, because he was about six millimeters from my face."

Sheriff Brad Cole confirms his deputies responded to a call last week. Romano claims it was not the landowners who came to his home, but some men who know them.

MoDOT says the gate is partially on their public right of way. But property owners can file for a permit for the gate.