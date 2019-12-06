FIT LIFE: Fight the holiday weight gain with this simple tool

KY3's Paul Adler visits with David Poland of XFIT to review several ways to maintain your weight this Christmas season instead of gaining weight.

Here's what David told us:

The holidays are here and most of us agree that this can be a tough time of year to maintain a desirable weight. The holidays are a time of get together's with family and friends, and that almost always means eating.

On today's Fit Life, David Poland from XFIT talks with Paul Adler about using an online calorie counter to give you a reference point for how many calories you can consume to maintain your weight and how many calories you can have if your goal is to lose weight.

This reference point is based on the Body Mass Index, which uses your height, current weight, and age to calculate a range that you want to stay within to reach your food intake goals. David used Paul as an example, and by calculating his height, weight, and age, he determined what Paul's daily calories should be to maintain his current weight and what they should be for weight loss.

Viewers can do this on their own by using the online calorie counter. Click HERE if you want to see the calorie counting tool.

A more in-depth approach than counting calories is to do a macronutrients break down, where you keep track of your total daily carbohydrates, grams, and fats.

Paul asked the question; "Is there one small thing viewers can do to lower calories?" David's response was to avoid hidden calories in the foods you eat; things like sauces on meat and vegetables, dressing on salads, sugary drinks and sugars in coffees.

Be aware of sugars and fats that can be eliminated from your diet. As an example, Paul suggested that instead of drinking coffee with cream and sugar he could use almond milk and Splenda as a healthier alternative.

David cautioned to also be aware of food portion sizes, especially when eating out, as you will probably be served more food than you need to eat to maintain or lose weight.