Fire departments in the Ozarks speak on the rules regarding fireworks

Fireworks are a staple when it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July, but fire departments in the Ozarks are urging you to be safe this holiday weekend.

"Remember the phrase, big fires start small and small fires produce smoke and smoke is what kills," said Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin.

Departments also ask you to follow local laws on fireworks. Folks in Branson are allowed to purchase fireworks within the city, but only allowing you to set them off during certain times.

"July 3 and 4 from 7 a.m. to midnight," said Chief Martin.

But, in the city of Springfield, it is illegal.

"You're not actually even allowed to have them in your possession inside the city," said Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says you can set off a few types of fireworks inside the city limits.

"Some sparklers, some smoke bombs, some snakes a little more novelty type of things," said Chief Pennington.

Both departments say while fires are possible, the bigger problem is injuries, typically with children, and emphasize that parents must always supervise their children.

"A lot of burn injuries happen to hands, to eyes to faces if your clothes were to catch on fire," said Chief Pennington.

"Sparklers can burn at 1800 degrees and so we ask that people have a bucket of water handy when the sparklers are spent put the sparklers in the bucket of water that way the water is accounted for and can be disposed of properly," said Chief Martin.

Chief Pennington says fireworks are allowed in Greene County, outside the city limits. If you aren't sure where you are located if fireworks are allowed, you are encouraged to call your local fire department for that information.