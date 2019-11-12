Fire crews investigating a multi-fatality fire in Clinton, Mo.

Fire crews in Clinton are investigating a multi-fatality fire . They responded to the 100 block of South Third Street around 2:20 Tuesday morning.

Three people died in the fire-- two adults and one young girl. Clinton Fire Chief Leo Huff says the girl is 4 or 5 years old. The fatalities occurred on the second floor of a two story of the 12 unit apartment building. No word yet on what sparked the blaze.

One other apartment unit sustained water and fire damage.

Authorities say the fire is extinguished and an investigation is under way. The victim's names have not yet been released.