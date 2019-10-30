Early morning fire severely damages Eminence, Mo restaurant

People in Eminence, Missouri woke up to some sad news Wednesday morning. The Dairy Shack, a longtime community staple was heavily damaged in an overnight fire.

"It's more than just a job. It's more than just our business or our livelihood. It's a staple in our community," said Dairy Shack owner Cole Younger.

Wednesday morning around 2 am, Dairy Shack owner Cole Younger was awakened with the terrible news that the restaurant he and his wife have owner for 18 months was burning.

"It's a call you never want to get, but you deal with it," Younger added.

"I couldn't believe it. The flames were huge and it was just crazy," employee Angel Cassin told KY3.

The Dairy Shack, built in 1968, has been the go-to spot for decades in the small, tourist town of Eminence.

Blue gue ice cream and delicious burgers bring folks from all over the Ozarks.

"Blue gue, pizza burgers, food and the atmosphere, is what we're known for," Younger explained.

"Actually it was my wife's first job, working here. My son had his first ice cream cone here," Eminence resident Jacob Randolph exclaimed.

Younger says the cause of the fire hasn't been found.

The Dairy Shack was locked up for the fall and winter.

It's a seasonal business, only open from March to early October.

"We're all really thankful for, that it did happen when it did and not in the middle of the season, where it could have been even more devastating," Cassin explained.

Younger wants the community to know that Dairy Shack will be back and maybe with some slight changes.

"We hope that we can rebuild, Younger said. That's our plan. That's our goal. And to build it back pretty well how it was, maybe a little bigger, little more space inside, but we don't want to change what it is."

Randolph says he will be there for that grand reopening.

"Oh absolutely. Oh yeah. I'll take off work. I'll take of work for it. That's a fact."

